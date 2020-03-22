Insider Selling: AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $857,250.00 in Stock

AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Christopher P. Marshall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.29, for a total value of $857,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of ALRM opened at $38.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.18. AlarmCom Hldg Inc has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $71.50.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.63 million. AlarmCom had a net margin of 10.66% and a negative return on equity of 194.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ALRM shares. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 110.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AlarmCom by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in AlarmCom during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AlarmCom

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

