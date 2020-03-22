Insider Buying: WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CEO Buys $460,300.00 in Stock

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) CEO Jason E. Fox purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,939,836.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of WP Carey stock opened at $49.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.50. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.18.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $311.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.57 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.00%.

WPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded WP Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on WP Carey from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WP Carey during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

