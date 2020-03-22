Insider Buying: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Purchases $384,750.00 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00.
Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.
About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.
