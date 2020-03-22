Insider Buying: Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP Purchases $384,750.00 in Stock

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD (NYSE:EDI) EVP James E. Craige purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $384,750.00.

Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a $0.1511 dividend. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 31.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter.

About Stone Harbor Emerging Mkt Total Incom FD

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

