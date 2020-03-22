Insider Buying: Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) CEO Buys $247,430.00 in Stock

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $247,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,995.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PAA opened at $5.67 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.60.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 215.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 51.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

