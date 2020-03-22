Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) Insider Purchases 230,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) insider Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $1,667,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 10th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 30,621 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $452,578.38.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.50 per share, with a total value of $2,665,000.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 73,471 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.83 per share, with a total value of $1,897,755.93.

On Friday, January 31st, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 190,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.13 per share, with a total value of $5,154,700.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.79 per share, with a total value of $5,358,000.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 300,100 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.81 per share, with a total value of $8,045,681.00.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 212,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.87 per share, with a total value of $6,120,440.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Carso S.A. De C.V. Inversora acquired 553,796 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $16,569,576.32.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. PBF Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $868.43 million, a P/E ratio of 2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.69%. PBF Energy’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PBF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,571,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $29,220,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,481,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,076,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,759,000 after purchasing an additional 689,666 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,790,000 after purchasing an additional 524,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

