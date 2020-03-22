Insider Buying: ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Chairman Buys 32,980 Shares of Stock

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Chairman John William Gibson purchased 32,980 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60.

John William Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ONEOK alerts:

On Monday, March 9th, John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of ONEOK stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00.

Shares of OKE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $12.16 and a one year high of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.18.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. ONEOK’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,719,000. State Street Corp increased its position in ONEOK by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,734,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,644,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,003 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,142,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in ONEOK by 606.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 661,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,139,000 after purchasing an additional 567,426 shares during the last quarter. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Edward Jones raised shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.48.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

See Also: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.