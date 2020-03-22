Insider Buying: MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) Insider Buys A$475,000.00 in Stock

MMA Offshore Ltd (ASX:MRM) insider Peter Kennan purchased 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$475,000.00 ($336,879.43).
MRM opened at A$0.06 ($0.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.40 million and a P/E ratio of -2.82. MMA Offshore Ltd has a 12 month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a 12 month high of A$0.24 ($0.17). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of A$0.17.
