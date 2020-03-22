Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$28,066.50 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Lynne Saint acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.02 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,066.50 ($19,905.32).

ILU stock opened at A$6.80 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. Iluka Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a twelve month high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.78.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

