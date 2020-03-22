Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$28,066.50 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Lynne Saint acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$8.02 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$28,066.50 ($19,905.32).

ILU stock opened at A$6.80 ($4.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. Iluka Resources Limited has a twelve month low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a twelve month high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$8.78.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -19.61%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

