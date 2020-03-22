Insider Buying: H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Purchases 32,205 Shares of Stock

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) CEO Bradley W. Barber bought 32,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $349,102.20.

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $11.05 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $388.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.27.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $348.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.95%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HEES shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded H&E Equipment Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 315.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

Read More: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.