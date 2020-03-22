Insider Buying: Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Buys $748,910.67 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Director Kenneth J. Kelley bought 52,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.23 per share, with a total value of $748,910.67. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,450,305.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

HALO opened at $15.57 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.71 and a 1-year high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.37 and a 200-day moving average of $17.95.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 36.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.71%. The business had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,331,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,258,000 after acquiring an additional 915,535 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,260,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,753 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,510,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,964,000 after purchasing an additional 82,443 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after purchasing an additional 127,379 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,884,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 60,333 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

