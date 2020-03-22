Insider Buying: Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Purchases $882,000.00 in Stock

Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX) CEO Robin Raina bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,951,828 shares in the company, valued at $34,855,122.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Robin Raina also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Robin Raina purchased 54,079 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $867,967.95.

On Monday, March 9th, Robin Raina purchased 10,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, with a total value of $218,200.00.

On Thursday, March 5th, Robin Raina purchased 20,000 shares of Ebix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.87 per share, with a total value of $437,400.00.

Ebix stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $426.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.64. Ebix Inc has a 12 month low of $8.75 and a 12 month high of $53.94.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.34). Ebix had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBIX. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ebix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Ebix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Ebix in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.97.

About Ebix

Ebix, Inc provides software and e-commerce solutions to insurance, finance, healthcare, and e-learning industries. It offers software development, customization, and consulting services to various entities in the insurance industry, including carriers, brokers, exchanges, and standard making bodies. The company operates data exchanges in the areas of finance, travel, life insurance, annuities, employee health benefits, risk management, workers compensation, insurance underwriting, and property and casualty (P&C) insurance.

