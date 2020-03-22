Insider Buying: Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) CFO Kenneth Booth purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $286.23 per share, with a total value of $858,690.00.

Kenneth Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Kenneth Booth acquired 500 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $395.50 per share, with a total value of $197,750.00.

On Thursday, February 27th, Kenneth Booth acquired 750 shares of Credit Acceptance stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $400.75 per share, with a total value of $300,562.50.

NASDAQ:CACC opened at $258.38 on Friday. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 1 year low of $236.46 and a 1 year high of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $410.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $438.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 35.47 and a current ratio of 35.47.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $9.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.37. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $385.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 21.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CACC. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1,855.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance in the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CACC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $448.00 to $419.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Credit Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $340.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Credit Acceptance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.33.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Featured Story: Derivative

