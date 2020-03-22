Insider Buying: CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Insider Buys $29,940.00 in Stock

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) insider Phillip John Kardis II acquired 3,000 shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $29,940.00.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW stock opened at $9.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 52 week low of $6.42 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 20.94%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CIM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIM. FMR LLC increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 9.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,145,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,066,000 after purchasing an additional 115,429 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the third quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 296,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

