Insider Buying: CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Director Buys $748,500.00 in Stock

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) Director Paul Donlin bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $748,500.00.

Shares of CIM opened at $9.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day moving average of $20.24. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $22.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $171.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.70 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 28.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,140,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 683,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,043,000 after acquiring an additional 197,543 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 123.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 353,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 195,715 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,294,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,625,000 after acquiring an additional 168,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,737,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,734,000 after acquiring an additional 165,496 shares during the last quarter. 50.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

