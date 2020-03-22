Insider Buying: CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Purchases $396,288.00 in Stock

CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CASI) CEO Wei-Wu He purchased 264,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $396,288.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 827,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wei-Wu He also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 19th, Wei-Wu He purchased 234,488 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.57 per share, for a total transaction of $368,146.16.

CASI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.95. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,638,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $3,947,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 76,184 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 26,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops pharmaceutical products and various therapeutics in China, the United States, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma.

