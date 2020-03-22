Insider Buying: Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) CEO Acquires $76,740.00 in Stock

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) CEO John A. Orwin bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $76,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,740. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BCEL opened at $16.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $366.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99. Atreca has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Get Atreca alerts:

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atreca will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Atreca in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Atreca by 673.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Atreca by 4,968.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Atreca by 261.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Atreca by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter. 60.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atreca from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.73.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Atreca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atreca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.