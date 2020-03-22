Insider Buying: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Purchases $1,128,140.31 in Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Director Paul M. Meister purchased 353,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,128,140.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 149,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,710.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AMRX stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market cap of $954.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.68. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $14.65.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Amneal Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 5,066 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

