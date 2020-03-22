Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

INSG has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on Inseego from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.11.

NASDAQ:INSG opened at $5.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29. Inseego has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Inseego by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 136,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Inseego by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 6,363.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. 46.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

