InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$0.40 at AltaCorp Capital

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its price objective cut by AltaCorp Capital from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on IPO. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Laurentian reduced their target price on InPlay Oil from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded InPlay Oil from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 million and a P/E ratio of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.57. InPlay Oil has a one year low of C$0.05 and a one year high of C$1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.59.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

