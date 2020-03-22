Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$17.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$17.00 target price on Information Services and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:ISV opened at C$13.75 on Thursday. Information Services has a 1 year low of C$13.50 and a 1 year high of C$17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.82%. Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 72.14%.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

