Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.

ISV opened at C$13.75 on Thursday. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$13.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.14%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

