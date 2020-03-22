Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$16.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC lowered their target price on Information Services from C$18.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday.
ISV opened at C$13.75 on Thursday. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$13.50 and a 12 month high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.22, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $253.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$15.81.
Information Services Company Profile
Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registries, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles, including changes of ownership and the registration of interests in land; land surveys directory that plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.
See Also: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.