Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) Major Shareholder Acquires $4,740,000.00 in Stock

Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ:INFN) major shareholder Optical Holdings L.P. Oaktree acquired 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $4,740,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Infinera stock opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $878.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.76. Infinera Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.80 and a 12 month high of $8.35.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $384.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.00 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 30.29% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. On average, analysts expect that Infinera Corp. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INFN shares. ValuEngine raised Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Infinera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Infinera from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Infinera presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 265,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 76,025 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Infinera by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 273,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Infinera by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 617,360 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 123,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment and software and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; Infinera DTN-X XTC series multi-terabit packet optical transport platforms that integrate digital OTN switching and optical WDM transmission; and Infinera DTN-X XT series for terrestrial applications and XTS series for subsea applications.

