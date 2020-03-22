Independent Research Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €10.10 Price Target

Independent Research set a €10.10 ($11.74) target price on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SZG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Baader Bank set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Salzgitter and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.97 ($19.73).

SZG stock opened at €8.77 ($10.19) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €14.21 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.64. The stock has a market cap of $474.13 million and a P/E ratio of -1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.32. Salzgitter has a twelve month low of €7.77 ($9.04) and a twelve month high of €31.51 ($36.64).

Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

