Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) Insider Kathleen Bozanic Acquires 8,335 Shares

Independence Group NL (ASX:IGO) insider Kathleen Bozanic purchased 8,335 shares of Independence Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$3.56 ($2.52) per share, with a total value of A$29,672.60 ($21,044.40).

Kathleen Bozanic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Independence Group alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Kathleen Bozanic purchased 3,445 shares of Independence Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$5.80 ($4.11) per share, with a total value of A$19,981.00 ($14,170.92).

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.13. Independence Group NL has a 1-year low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 1-year high of A$7.11 ($5.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$5.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$6.00.

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Independence Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Independence Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.11%.

Independence Group Company Profile

Independence Group NL operates as a diversified mining and exploration company in Australia. It operates through Nova Project, Tropicana Operation, Long Operation, and New Business and Regional Exploration Activities segments. The company owns 100% interest in the Nova project, which produces nickel, copper, and cobalt concentrates located to the east-northeast of Norseman; and Long nickel project comprising 1,257 square kilometers of tenements located near Kambalda, Western Australia.

See Also: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.