Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Imperial Oil from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reissued a sell rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a hold rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.43.

Shares of IMO opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.40%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,723,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 27,008,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $714,439,000 after purchasing an additional 871,244 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 279.1% during the fourth quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 951,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,153,000 after purchasing an additional 700,300 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,438,585 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $620,011,000 after purchasing an additional 323,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 643,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 323,022 shares in the last quarter.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

