IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPALA PLATINUM/S from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Get IMPALA PLATINUM/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IMPUY opened at $3.25 on Wednesday. IMPALA PLATINUM/S has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. IMPALA PLATINUM/S’s payout ratio is 44.83%.

About IMPALA PLATINUM/S

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum and associated platinum group metals (PGMs) in South Africa and Zimbabwe. It operates through Mining Operations, Refining Services, Chrome Processing, and Other segments. The company produces platinum, palladium, and rhodium, as well as nickel.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMPALA PLATINUM/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.