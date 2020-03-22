Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $127.81 on Thursday. Iliad has a 12 month low of $88.94 and a 12 month high of $127.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.69.

Get Iliad alerts:

About Iliad

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Iliad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iliad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.