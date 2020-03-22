IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) Stake Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.08% of IHS Markit worth $23,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INFO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,676,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,726,000 after purchasing an additional 981,960 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $72,857,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $67,099,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in IHS Markit during the fourth quarter worth $64,715,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in IHS Markit by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get IHS Markit alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INFO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Argus upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

INFO stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.04.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 1,302,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $101,785,125.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,408,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,118,897.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 1,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $110,065.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,301,580.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

Featured Article: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for IHS Markit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHS Markit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.