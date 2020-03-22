IHS Markit (INFO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 24th. Analysts expect IHS Markit to post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. IHS Markit has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.82-2.88 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.82-2.88 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. IHS Markit’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect IHS Markit to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. IHS Markit has a 1 year low of $47.75 and a 1 year high of $81.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

In other news, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 232,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.09, for a total value of $18,817,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,615,233 shares in the company, valued at $130,979,243.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,801,216 shares of company stock worth $141,958,771 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

