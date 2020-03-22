IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Cut to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$29.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$44.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TD Securities lowered IGM Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$23.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$36.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.53. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$23.59 and a 1-year high of C$40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.73, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$823.55 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 3.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. This is a boost from IGM Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 72.12%.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

