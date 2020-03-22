IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of IGM Financial to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.38.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. IGM Financial has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $30.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

IGM Financial Inc, a financial services company, manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning tools; mutual funds; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

