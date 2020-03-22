Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Icon from $168.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Icon in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Icon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Icon in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.90.

ICLR opened at $121.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.56. Icon has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $178.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $725.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Icon will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Icon by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,209 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Icon by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Icon by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Icon by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 7,104 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

