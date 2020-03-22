Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Trading Down 8.1%

Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s stock price traded down 8.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $15.49 and last traded at $15.83, 661,100 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 57% from the average session volume of 419,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ichor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Ichor from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

The company has a market cap of $392.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.97.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.37 million. Ichor had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 10.03%. Ichor’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 11,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $412,661.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,016.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $83,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,483 shares of company stock valued at $528,796. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 360.2% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 986,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,813,000 after purchasing an additional 771,941 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 680,482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,640,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 647,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 172,146 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 548,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,253,000 after purchasing an additional 108,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

About Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning.

