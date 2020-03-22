IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 171,755 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 21,442 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.33% of IBERIABANK worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBKC. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in IBERIABANK by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael J. Brown sold 11,493 shares of IBERIABANK stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total transaction of $834,506.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,661,616.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IBKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub cut IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut IBERIABANK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.67.

Shares of IBKC stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. IBERIABANK Corp has a 1 year low of $25.65 and a 1 year high of $81.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.06 and its 200-day moving average is $71.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IBERIABANK Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.82%.

IBERIABANK Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

