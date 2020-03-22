IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) will announce earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for IAC/InterActiveCorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.10. IAC/InterActiveCorp posted earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $14.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IAC/InterActiveCorp.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAC. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $320.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $304.00 price target (up previously from $285.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $295.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.65.

NASDAQ:IAC opened at $130.75 on Thursday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $127.33 and a one year high of $278.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $213.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.88.

In other IAC/InterActiveCorp news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.38, for a total transaction of $1,009,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,360. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $195,148,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,557,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,879,000 after acquiring an additional 706,592 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,066,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,786,000 after acquiring an additional 609,000 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,407,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,684,000 after acquiring an additional 485,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,743,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,260,000 after acquiring an additional 481,870 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

