Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at CIBC

Hydro One (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was upgraded by research analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hydro One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

Shares of HRNNF opened at $15.90 on Friday. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of $15.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other Business. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission network and 123,000 circuit kilometers of low-voltage distribution network; and 308 transmission stations.

