Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,440 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Huntsman worth $9,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUN. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,192,000 after buying an additional 1,362,356 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,186,000 after buying an additional 1,361,317 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter worth about $28,575,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,815,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,867,000 after acquiring an additional 704,366 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,269,000 after acquiring an additional 480,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

Huntsman stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.94. Huntsman Co. has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $25.66.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Also, VP Ronald W. Gerrard sold 12,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $263,571.72. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

