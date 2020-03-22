Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudson (NYSE:HUD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hudson Ltd. is a travel retailers primarily in North America. The Company is anchored by its iconic Hudson, Hudson News and Hudson Bookseller brands and operates duty-paid and duty-free stores primarily in airports, commuter terminals, hotels and tourist destinations. Hudson Ltd. is based in EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HUD. TheStreet lowered Hudson from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered Hudson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hudson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of NYSE HUD opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.56 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. Hudson has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $16.95.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.91 million. Hudson had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 0.41%. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hudson will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Hudson by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,158,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,776,000 after buying an additional 106,601 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,116,000 after buying an additional 127,293 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Hudson by 35.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Hudson during the fourth quarter worth $2,061,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hudson by 46,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,753,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,898,000 after buying an additional 1,749,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

