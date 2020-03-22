Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$4.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.50.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$2.02 on Wednesday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$10.42. The stock has a market cap of $527.77 million and a P/E ratio of -1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$3.42 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$428.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$397.66 million. Research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.1104622 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.15%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

