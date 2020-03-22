HSBC (LON:HSBA) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their sell rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HSBA. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 790 ($10.39) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 569 ($7.48).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 500 ($6.58) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 534.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 578.54. HSBC has a 12 month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

In other news, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total transaction of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total transaction of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06). Insiders have sold 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 over the last quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

