Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 822,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,399 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.63% of Hostess Brands worth $11,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hostess Brands in the 4th quarter worth $872,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,572,000. 361 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $1,372,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,753,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,577,000 after buying an additional 461,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hostess Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

TWNK opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 0.60. Hostess Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $216.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hostess Brands Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TWNK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Hostess Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

In other news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 91,272 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $1,301,538.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares in the company, valued at $444,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 674,064 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,497 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

