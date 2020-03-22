Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HTBI. TheStreet lowered Hometrust Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on Hometrust Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

HTBI opened at $12.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.76. Hometrust Bancshares has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $27.79. The company has a market cap of $245.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hometrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $36.11 million during the quarter. Hometrust Bancshares had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

In other Hometrust Bancshares news, Director Richard Tyrone Williams bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $47,780.00. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Hometrust Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Hometrust Bancshares by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the first quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in Hometrust Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors own 60.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hometrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

