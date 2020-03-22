Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has C$18.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$38.00.

HCG has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Home Capital Group and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.50.

Shares of HCG opened at C$16.27 on Thursday. Home Capital Group has a 12 month low of C$14.53 and a 12 month high of C$35.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$28.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.59 million and a PE ratio of 7.10.

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides deposit, mortgage lending, retail credit, and credit card issuing services in Canada. It offers various deposit products, such as savings accounts; and single-family residential and insured residential lending, as well as residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending services.

