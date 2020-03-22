Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on BOWL. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt raised Hollywood Bowl Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hollywood Bowl Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 286.25 ($3.77).

Shares of LON:BOWL opened at GBX 131.50 ($1.73) on Wednesday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock has a market cap of $197.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 241.97 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Stephen Burns purchased 18,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £52,555.44 ($69,133.70). Also, insider Ivan Schofield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £27,750 ($36,503.55). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 68,312 shares of company stock worth $15,330,544.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

