HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

HITACHI CONSTR/ADR (OTCMKTS:HTCMY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Macquarie cut shares of HITACHI CONSTR/ADR to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS HTCMY opened at $35.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.22. HITACHI CONSTR/ADR has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $61.11.

Hitachi Construction Machinery Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, services, and rents construction machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Construction Machinery Business and Solution Business. The company offers mini and medium excavators, large excavators/loading shovels, wheel loaders, demolition equipment, metal recycling equipment, forest machines, rigid dump trucks, compaction equipment, cranes and foundation machines, double-front work machines, and mine management systems, as well as various used equipment and attachments.

