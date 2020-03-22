Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIMX. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Himax Technologies from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Himax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.65.

HIMX stock opened at $2.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.40 million, a PE ratio of -35.99 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.98. Himax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $5.10.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Himax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $174.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Himax Technologies will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 13.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 310,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 95,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 930,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 52,816 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

About Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers used in televisions (TVs), laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, car navigation, and other consumer electronics devices.

