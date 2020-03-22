Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 525.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265,355 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $10,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HGV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 606.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market cap of $988.87 million, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.92. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.40.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

