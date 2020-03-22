Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Highway from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Highway stock opened at $1.98 on Friday. Highway has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.79.

Highway (NASDAQ:HIHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Highway had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Highway stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.09% of Highway worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Highway Company Profile

Highway Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and contract manufacturers. The company operates in two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM, and Electric OEM.

