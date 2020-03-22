HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s (HLLGY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

HLLGY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Get HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of HLLGY stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.04.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting products, and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body lighting products, interior lights, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.