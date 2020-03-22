Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P reduced its holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,102 shares during the quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned 0.28% of Helen of Troy worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Helen of Troy by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 12,715 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Helen of Troy by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 33,517 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $6,033,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 4th quarter valued at $14,158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

HELE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price target on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52-week low of $104.01 and a 52-week high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. Helen of Troy’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

